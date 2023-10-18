ANF arrests drug peddlers in raids, seizes 466 kg drugs

The ANF continues operations against drug trafficking.

12 kg of heroin recovered from book containers for the Maldives

Various suspects have been arrested so far.

Karachi: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) continues operations against drug trafficking; 466 kg of drugs were recovered during the operation on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, in an operation against drug smuggling, six accused were arrested during raids at Pakistan International Terminal Karachi.

In this regard, 12 kg of heroin were recovered from a book container for the Maldives. The exported heroin was being smuggled by hiding it in salt packets. During the operation, a resident of Karachi was arrested.

On the other hand, drug smuggling from Quetta to Sukkur failed by the authorities; 450 kg of hashish was recovered from two vehicles near the Yaro area of Quetta.

The ANF spokesperson said that the exported hashish was being smuggled by hiding it in the doors, bumpers, back seat, and floor of the vehicle.

However, three residents of Quetta were arrested during the operation.

Added to that, 84 capsules full of heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger at Bacha Khan Airport.

The accused, a resident of Waziristan, was leaving on flight number PK 217.

Moreover, the ANF further claims that 3 kg and 600 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused in a passenger bus at Dera Ghazi Khan. The accused resident of Ziarat was smuggling drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

Furthermore, cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations have been initiated.

Earlier, ANF arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 108 kg drugs from their possession in five different raids.

ANF Headquarters spokesman informed that 24.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused, resident of Kohat arrested on Super Highway Karachi. On the pointation of the accused, a co-accused, resident of Karachi was also arrested.