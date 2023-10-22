Anti-corruption Sahiwal raids Bushra Bibi’s brother residence

Ahmed Watto was not present at the time of the raid.

Anti-corruption teams from the Sahiwal region raided the residence of former First Lady Bushra Bibi’s brother, Ahmed Mujtaba Wattoo, late at night.

According to details, Ahmed Watto was not present at home at the time of the raid.

In this regard, the anti-corruption Sahiwal team also raided the residences of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs Naeem Ibrahim and Saleem Sadiq.

The sources further said that the anti-corruption teams also raided the residence of former member of the National Assembly of PTI Hassan Nawaz.

It should be noted that anti-corruption teams, along with a heavy police force, conducted raids.

In anti-corruption, cases have been registered against Bushra Bibi’s brother Ahmed Mujtaba Wattoo and former members of the PTI Assembly for causing heavy damage to the government’s treasury.

Earlier, an Accountability Court of Islamabad granted bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and £190 million scam case till October 31.

Accountability Court judge Raja Jawad accepted Bushra Bibi’s bail application till October 31 against bail bond worth 0.5 million.

Bushra Bibi along with her lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa appeared in the court of Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.