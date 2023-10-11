QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that in the Apex Committee meeting has decided to investigate the ongoing development funds released in the province during the last ten years.

He said that the meeting decided that ten days gave times to those involved in oil smuggling, after which the smuggling boats would be destroyed.

He expressed these views while holding a news conference at the press club in Quetta along with Interim Home Captain (Retired) Zubair Ahmad Jamali and Interim Minister Agriculture Asif-ur Rehman Dummar.

The Minister said that the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said in the meeting of the Apex Committee yesterday that corruption has entered into our DNA, he also warned that if the curse was not removed, there would be great loss.

In yesterday’s meeting, the determination to eradicate corruption has been expressed that

Advertisement

a clear and transparent investigation of development funds in Balochistan in ten years would be ensured, he added.

He said that 80 percent of the smuggling in the province was done through sea routes, it was decided to give ten days respite to oil smugglers after that the oil smuggling boats would be destroyed saying that all resources were being used against smuggling.

The orders of the federal government will be implemented in every way, he said that 84 of the 250 madrasas in Balochistan were managed by Afghan citizens but eight thousand five hundred students were studying in these institutions.

He said that Madrasas managed by Afghan citizens would be handed over to Pakistani citizens, Actions against illegal aliens would be intensified while no action would be taken against registered Afghan refugees.

He said Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that strict action has been taken against the encroachment and sellers of government lands.

The Minister said that provincial government also assured the Army Chief and the Prime Minister of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in the meeting.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Ahmad Jamali said that the situation of Wadh was also reviewed in the Apex Committee meeting saying that the tense situation in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district would be improved.

The national highway and local businesses have been affected for several days and it has been decided to give four days’ respite to both parties, he said.

He said that the parties should move to the position of June 18 in four days, and the forces and mediators would play their role for four days as well.