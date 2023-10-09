Assailants attack DI Khan police station

An attack was targeted at Hathala police station.

Two personnel were wounded, and one was martyred.

Fire rockets from rocket launchers.

DI Khan: The terrorists attacked Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, killing elite force young personnel and injuring two others, Bol News reported.

According to details, the terrorist attack came from two sides at Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan, city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, hand grenades and rockets were fired in the late-night attack on the newly constructed Hathala police station. The main gate of the police station was destroyed by hand grenades and rockets.

Consequently, the assailants fled on the timely retaliatory action of the elite force young officials. Unfortunately, one official was martyred and two were wounded in the exchange of fire.

The assailants threw hand grenades and fired rockets from launchers. Furthermore, the terrorist also fired at thermal gun cameras; after forty minutes of two-way firing, the assailants escaped.

As per police, the martyred and injured personnel in the attack have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Previously, one terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist

Known as Azeem Ullah alias ‘Ghazi’, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in various terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.