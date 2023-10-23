ATC discharges former Deputy Speaker KP bail

ATC held a hearing on the interim bail application.

Mehmood Jan was named in a murder case.

Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari heard the case.

Advertisement

Peshawar: Former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Jan was arrested on bail in a murder case, Bol News reported.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) held a hearing on the interim bail application of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Jan, who was named in the murder case. The hearing was held in front of Judge Jahanzeb Shinwari of the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The court rejected Mahmood Jan’s request, on which the police arrested the former Deputy Speaker from the courtroom.

The PTI leader Mahmood Jan is accused of killing a person by firing on a property dispute. His case is registered against Mahmood Jan at the police station.

In this regard, Mahmood Jan had applied for interim bail to avoid arrest, but the court dismissed the application.

Advertisement