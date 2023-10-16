ATC extends interim bail of Asad, Imran Khan’s sisters in May 9 attack cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases till October 31.

Asad Umar and Imran Khan ‘s sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan have been booked in the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack cases.

The court also ordered the Investigation Officer (IO) to appear before the court on the next hearing along with the record.

Massive protests had broken out across Pakistan after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

The protests had turned violent in many places, especially in Lahore where the Corps Commander house had been ransacked and burned.