ATC files request for Imran Khan’s production in five terror cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday filed a request for the court production of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in five terrorism cases.
The cases against Imran Khan include vandalism of the judicial complex, election commission ruckus, and others.
ATC judge Abulhasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing on cases against the former prime minister.
ATC has sought a report from the superintendent of Adiala Jail about any security concerns that may arise during Khan’s appearance in the court.
The Superintendent Adiala Jail has been directed to submit the report to the Ministry of Home Affairs by October 24.
It must be noted that the court has granted bail to Chairman PTI Imran Khan in these cases.
