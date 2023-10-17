ATC rejects bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary in May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday turned down the bail plea of PTI’s Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhary in cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Instead the court approved the 13-day judicial remand of PTI leaders and handed them over to the police.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the hearing related to the May 09 riots and vandalism, including the arson of Shadman Town police station.

The Shadman town police sought more physical remand however, which was rejected by the court.

The court ordered all three suspects to produce again on October 30.