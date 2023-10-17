ATC rejects bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary in May 9 cases

ATC rejects bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary in May 9 cases

Articles
Advertisement
ATC rejects bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary in May 9 cases

ATC rejects bail pleas of Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhary in May 9 cases

Advertisement

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday turned down the bail plea of PTI’s Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhary in cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Instead the court approved the 13-day judicial remand of PTI leaders and handed them over to the police.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the hearing related to the May 09 riots and vandalism, including the arson of Shadman Town police station.

The Shadman town police sought more physical remand however, which was rejected by the court.

The court ordered all three suspects to produce again on October 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story