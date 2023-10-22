Aun Chaudhry explains position on meeting with Nawaz

Aun Chaudhry gives explanation to party on meeting with Nawaz

LAHORE: Istehkam-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Aun Chaudhry has given an explanation to the party leadership for welcoming and meeting Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport on Saturday.

He in his explanation said that he went to the airport in personal capacity to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Aun Chaudhry added that he was a cabinet member of Shahbaz Sharif and had personal relations with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

He maintained that human and personal relations are first and politics comes later.

Aun further explained that he had very old personal relations with elder Sharif.

Advertisement

He has submitted his explanation to the party leadership.

Also Read

Earlier, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) sought an explanation from farmer advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan Aun Chaudhry on his meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore International airport.

The IPP decided to issue a show cause notice to Aun Chaudhry.

In this regard, according to the spokesperson of the party, Aun Chaudhry’s meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the party.

The spokesperson said that the IPP has asked for a written explanation from Aun Chaudhry and said that if Aun Chaudhry has gone in a personal capacity, then explain it immediately.