Authorities not to provide even single day for illegal residence

The government gives October 31 as the deadline.

Only 10 days remain until the deadline expires.

4423 Afghans were retuned on October 20.

The law enforcement agencies made a final decision not to provide even one more day’s respite to the illegal residents in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

According to news sources, illegal residents living in Pakistan will not be given any concessions by the law enforcement agencies after October 31.

The sources further said that with only 10 days left for illegally staying foreigners to leave Pakistan, the evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable.

According to authorities, after October 31, action will be taken for illegal persons in all areas where illegal foreigners are living.

Apart from that, illegals will face arrest and deportation if they do not leave Pakistan.

However, deportation of illegal immigrants is considered necessary to protect the national interest of Pakistan.

It should be noted that Pakistan has been hosting 1.95 million Afghan refugees for the past 40 years, and the country has never spoken of deporting Afghan refugees who reside legally.

On the other hand, after the announcement of the deadline by the government of Pakistan, Afghans are voluntarily returning to Afghanistan.

In this regard, on October 20, 4423 Afghans were returned to their country.

Moreover, 312 families were returned to their homeland in 76 vehicles for departure to Afghanistan, and this process was carried out daily.

Earler, inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has said that if the illegal residents leave Pakistan voluntarily, it is fine; otherwise, there will be systematic action, Bol News reported.

According to details, the senior police officer in Sindh said that not only Afghans but also Bengalis, Burmese, and other nationalities are living illegally.