Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Authorities not to provide even single day for illegal residence

Authorities not to provide even single day for illegal residence

Articles
Advertisement
Authorities not to provide even single day for illegal residence

Authorities not to provide even single day for illegal residence

Advertisement
  • The government gives October 31 as the deadline.
  • Only 10 days remain until the deadline expires.
  • 4423 Afghans were retuned on October 20.
Advertisement

The law enforcement agencies made a final decision not to provide even one more day’s respite to the illegal residents in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

According to news sources, illegal residents living in Pakistan will not be given any concessions by the law enforcement agencies after October 31.

The sources further said that with only 10 days left for illegally staying foreigners to leave Pakistan, the evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable.

According to authorities, after October 31, action will be taken for illegal persons in all areas where illegal foreigners are living.

Apart from that, illegals will face arrest and deportation if they do not leave Pakistan.

However, deportation of illegal immigrants is considered necessary to protect the national interest of Pakistan.

Advertisement

It should be noted that Pakistan has been hosting 1.95 million Afghan refugees for the past 40 years, and the country has never spoken of deporting Afghan refugees who reside legally.

On the other hand, after the announcement of the deadline by the government of Pakistan, Afghans are voluntarily returning to Afghanistan.

In this regard, on October 20, 4423 Afghans were returned to their country.

Moreover, 312 families were returned to their homeland in 76 vehicles for departure to Afghanistan, and this process was carried out daily.

Also Read

IG Sindh threatens illegal diasporas to leave Pakistan voluntarily
IG Sindh threatens illegal diasporas to leave Pakistan voluntarily

IG Sindh claims that, along with Afghans, other nationalities live illegally. He...

Earler, inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has said that if the illegal residents leave Pakistan voluntarily, it is fine; otherwise, there will be systematic action, Bol News reported.

Advertisement

According to details, the senior police officer in Sindh said that not only Afghans but also Bengalis, Burmese, and other nationalities are living illegally.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story