Authorities successfully recovered abducted police personnel in Shikarpur

Five police officers were kidnapped on October 11.

The operation was going on for five days.

DIG Larkana Javed Jiskani met with recovered police officials.

All five police personnel who were abducted in Shikarpur, including the SHO, were recovered on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

According to sources, all police were kidnapped from the Kot Shahu police station on the morning of October 11.

In Shikarpur, the operation was going on for five days to recover the police officials, including the SHO, in the area of Kacha.

However, all the abducted police personnel reached SSP House Shikarpur on Monday night.

In this regard, the sources further confirmed that SHO SHO Kot Shahu Mehboob Brohi, his son, and three officials were among the hostages.

On the other hand, the robbers also returned the stolen weapons from Kot Shahu police station to the police.

Moreover, DIG Larkana Javed Jiskani and SSP Shikarpur Khalid Mustafa Korai met with the recovered officials.

The police added that all the police officials returned with the help of a sensitive agency.

Additionally, negotiations were going on between police and robbers for five days. After the arrest of the robber, Maher Badani, the robbers kidnapped the policemen to free him. The

police sources further claimed that, after the arrest of bundit Maher Badani two days ago, the bundits had ended the negotiations.

Earlier, bandits attacked the police post in the Kacha Kot Shahu area of Khanpur and abducted five policemen, including the SHO.

According to details, the police personnel in Shikarpur district also became unsafe when robbers’ targeted Kot Shahu police station in Kacha area of Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur. All the police officials present at the police station were kidnapped.