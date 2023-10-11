Avastin injection declared safe, sterile in Punjab

Dozens of people’s vision is affected by the misuse of Avastin inejection.

CDL and DTL prepared reports of Avastin injections.

The Punjab government received the report about the injection.

Lahore: Avastin injection has been declared standardized, safe, and sterile on Wednesday in Punjab, Bol News reported.

It should be noted that people’s vision was affected due to the misuse of said injection in Punjab province.

According to details revealed in the reports of drug testing laboratories about Avastin injection, it was declared standard, safe, and sterile.

Sources further claim that the reports of the Central Drug Lab (CDL) in Karachi and the Drug Testing Lab (DTL) in Lahore have been prepared.

However, CDL and DTL reports about the Avastin injections have been received by the Punjab government.

Moreover, the DTL has sent the report of four samples of Avastin; six samples of Avastin were sent to DTL Lahore on September 24.

Avastin samples that were sent to the lab were recovered from the distributors.

In addition to that, 110 Avastin injections were recovered from the AGC Lahore office, and two samples of Avastin were sent to CDL Karachi. Avastin samples were sent to CDL by Federal Drug Inspector Karachi on September 26.

The Federal Drug Inspector took the samples from Roche Pharma’s head office in Karachi, after which sterility and other tests of Avastin were conducted at CDL and DTL.

Consequently, the labs have checked the quality and safety of Avastin injection, Avastin salt formulation, sterility test, component analysis, and sterility test to confirm infection in Avastin injection.

The import of Avastin was banned until the laboratory report came. The importer of Avastin in Pakistan is Roche Pharma, and the distributor is AGC. The Avastin injections from the exported batches from the distributor were illegally administered.

Roche Pharma has 793 Avastin injections of 100 mL, and the distributor has 110 Avastin injections of 100 mg.

Previously, the Punjab government on Sunday constituted a five-member committee to review the case of eye infection due to Avastin injection.

The committee will submit its report within three days and will also put forward recommendations to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

All doctors and patients have been instructed not to use Avastin injection and medical stores, wholesalers and distributors have been stopped from selling this injection.