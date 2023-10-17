Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Balochistan government reduces age limit for government jobs

Balochistan government reduces age limit for government jobs

Articles
Advertisement
Balochistan government reduces age limit for government jobs

Balochistan government reduces age limit for government jobs

Advertisement
  • Cabinet reduced the age limit from 43 to 35 years.
  • The canbinet meeting was headed by CM Mir Ali Mardan Domki.
  • The Cabinet approved the establishment of a new police station.
Advertisement

Quetta: The Balochistan Caretaker Cabinet has agreed to lower and upper the age limit for government jobs from 43 to 35 years, Bol News reported.

According to details, a caretaker meeting was held in Quetta under the chairship of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, in which the atrocities committed by the Muslims in Gaza were strongly condemned and the international community, including the United Nations (UN), was demanded to take notice.

The cabinet directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and the Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) to formulate proposals in mutual consultation to deal with issues related to sales tax on services.

In the meeting, on the agenda item presented by Excise and Taxation regarding the revision of tax, the cabinet decided to collect the tax at the current rate.

On the other hand, the caretaker cabinet approved the establishment of a new police station in Tehsil Landhi of Naseerabad district.

Apart from this, the Cabinet agreed to lower the upper age limit for government jobs from 43 to 35 years.

Advertisement

Also Read

Balochistan CM Domki for taking strict action against killers of laborers in Turbet
Balochistan CM Domki for taking strict action against killers of laborers in Turbet

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday...

Earlier, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that the targeted killing of innocent workers was the height of brutality and strict action would be taken against the involved elements to bring them to justice.

The bodies of 6 laborers who were killed in Turbat the other day were sent to Multan in a Balochistan government helicopter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story