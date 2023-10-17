Balochistan government reduces age limit for government jobs

Cabinet reduced the age limit from 43 to 35 years.

The canbinet meeting was headed by CM Mir Ali Mardan Domki.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a new police station.

Advertisement

Quetta: The Balochistan Caretaker Cabinet has agreed to lower and upper the age limit for government jobs from 43 to 35 years, Bol News reported.

According to details, a caretaker meeting was held in Quetta under the chairship of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, in which the atrocities committed by the Muslims in Gaza were strongly condemned and the international community, including the United Nations (UN), was demanded to take notice.

The cabinet directed the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) and the Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) to formulate proposals in mutual consultation to deal with issues related to sales tax on services.

In the meeting, on the agenda item presented by Excise and Taxation regarding the revision of tax, the cabinet decided to collect the tax at the current rate.

On the other hand, the caretaker cabinet approved the establishment of a new police station in Tehsil Landhi of Naseerabad district.

Apart from this, the Cabinet agreed to lower the upper age limit for government jobs from 43 to 35 years.

Advertisement

Also Read Balochistan CM Domki for taking strict action against killers of laborers in Turbet QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday...

Earlier, Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that the targeted killing of innocent workers was the height of brutality and strict action would be taken against the involved elements to bring them to justice.

The bodies of 6 laborers who were killed in Turbat the other day were sent to Multan in a Balochistan government helicopter.