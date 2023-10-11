Bandits abduct police personnel in Shikarpur

Robbers attack police in the dump area of Khanpur.

Five police officers were kidnapped, including SHO.

A search operation has been started in the dump area.

Shikarpur: Bandits attacked the police post in the Kacha Kot Shahu area of Khanpur and abducted five policemen, including the SHO.

According to details, the police personnel in Shikarpur district also became unsafe when robbers’ targeted Kot Shahu police station in Kacha area of Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur. All the police officials present at the police station were kidnapped.

Sources said that five officials, including SHO Kot Shahu Mehboob Brohi Head Muharrasam, are among the abductees. The robbers abducted police personnel and fled towards the Kacha area.Shikarpur SSP Khalid Mustafa Korai, along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the site to recover the abducted officials, and rangers have also been called.

However, a search operation has been started in the dump area to recover the abducted police personnel, and the entry and exit of the area have been sealed.

SSP Khalid Mustafa Korai assureed that the abducted police personnel will be recovered soon.

Earlier, the bandits of the Andhar gang attacked the police camp, police camp, and police van on Tuesday in Kacha rea, injuring five police personnel, Bol News reported.

According to details, the DPO, Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Gondal, said that operatives of the Andhar gang, along with robbers from Sindh, attacked the police camp and police van with hand grenades and rockets in the Kacha area.