Bilawal says everyone should be given level playing field in elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said in a transparent elections everyone should be given a level playing field, Bol News reported.

“The PPP is a democratic party and it is its right to demand for elections. Our party is demanding an election date. Election delayed is election denied,” Bilawal Zardari said in a statement.

He said every politician presented itself before the Supreme Court for accountability, so he wanted to present himself for accountability.

The PPP chief said the top court worked for superiority of the constitution. The SC played its role against the dictator, he said. He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for restoration of the constitution.

“A constitution is the essence of a state. The democracy protest the constitution and constitution protects human rights,” Bilawal said.