Bilawal says Pakistan stands united on Palestine cause

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the whole Pakistan stands united on the cause of Palestine.

He has demanded the caretaker government to do something for Palestinians as it does not belong to only Pakistanis but also to Palestine people.

He said, “You are not only our Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. But you have to do something for Palestine.”

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of 16th anniversary of martyrs of Karsaz tragedy, here on Wednesday.

“You were not alone yesterday, you are not alone today, you won’t be alone tomorrow, you won’t ever be alone as long as Pakistan exists,” Bilawal promised.

Advertisement

He recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the first Prime Minister, who visited Palestine and Gaza and showed the world that Pakistan’s first woman prime minister stood with Palestine.

He further said that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat came to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the invitation of Shaheed Mohtarma.

He again demanded for general elections in time in the country, saying, “We will have to move forward, elections will have to be held, Parliament will have to be given its due status and honour.”

Bilawal said, “The country’s Constitution, election, and democracy were halted due to “one person’s return — taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.”

He maintained, “Neither mine nor yours, we all will have to run the country under the slogan of Pakistan as the economy of the country has ruined.”

“We believe in the politics of services rather than the politics of division,” he asserted.

Advertisement

He said that the politics of ego would have to be buried and added, “We have to trust the people and the people have the right to decide their future and elect their representatives as per their free will.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party exposed this lie of the opponents by its services and works that the PPP is not a people friendly party.

He maintained that Thar coal project benefits not only the local people but also the whole country, adding that no one could show such a project, which initiated in Balochistan, KP and Punjab that is similar to this project.

He further said that in the past, President Zardari laid the foundations of CPEC and added that those who criticized President Zardari at that time now try to take credit for CPEC.

Bilawal said that this vision was of President Zardari, not of anyone.

The PPP chairman said, “You have to face climate change all over the world and every moment one has to think about the people and the future.”

Advertisement

“To bring green revolution in Pakistan, we will bring investment in backward areas of the country.”

He recalled that the last year when the flood came, the world was saying that Pakistan could not collect the required money, saying “But I gave a blunt reply as the Foreign Minister, resultantly the world stood with us.” Millions of dollars in aid were announced, he added.