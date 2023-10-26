ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti says the no compromise will be made at all on the deadline given for voluntary repatriation of foreign nationals including Afghans staying illegally in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, here on Thursday, he said the government has finalized a comprehensive repatriation plan for these illegal foreigners.

The Interior Minister said under this plan, Holding Centers have been established with mutual consultation of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, where these people will be provided shelter with all facilities in a dignified manner.

He dispelled the impression that the government of Pakistan desires repatriation of Afghans only. He said the repatriation deadline is for every foreigner, who is staying illegally in Pakistan. He said no country accepts an individual to come and stay through illegal means.

Sarfaraz Bugti said those illegal foreigners, who would be provided stay at Holding Centers for onward repatriation to their respective countries, would be allowed to take amount in their local currency equal to 50 thousand Pakistani rupees. He said taking amount in shape of dollars would not be allowed at all.

He warned that a strict action according the law of the land will be taken against the Pakistani nationals, who would be involved in facilitating the illegal foreigners in obtaining documents, properties and managing businesses in Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said the government has completed geo-fencing of all illegal foreigners and the State has their data as well.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz Bugti said it is a challenging task, but we as a State, have a capacity to counter this challenge.

Replying yet another question, he said we can facilitate illegal foreigners on humanitarian grounds, but those are involved in destroying out social fabric would be dealt with iron hands.

The Interior Minister expressed his resolve that time will come that no illegal foreigner will be staying in the country.

He pledged that no manhandling will be done during the process of repatriation of the illegal foreigners.

Answering yet another question, Sarfaraz Bugti said a Cell has been established in the Interior Ministry with a hotline where complainants can register complaints. He said people can also share information about any illegal foreigner on this hotline as well.