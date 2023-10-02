Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief

Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief

Articles
Advertisement
Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief

Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Wife of former prime minister, Bushra Bibi on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for security and protection of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman in the jail, Bol News reported.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition in the IHC through lawyer Latif Khosa. She feared that her husband could be fed poison in the prison cell, hence, he should be given home food facility like past prisoners.

“Supply of pure food should be ensured by a responsible medical officer. Adulterated food may be harmful to my husband’s life,” she wrote in her plea.

The petition read that the former PM was not even being given the facilities he was entitled to as per the jail manual. The court order regarding the provision of facilities in the jail should be implemented, she pleaded.

“Inhuman treatment of my husband in prison is violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution. The chairman PTI should be given walk and exercise facility in the jail,” she requested in the petition.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story