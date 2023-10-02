Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: Wife of former prime minister, Bushra Bibi on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for security and protection of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman in the jail, Bol News reported.

Bushra Bibi filed the petition in the IHC through lawyer Latif Khosa. She feared that her husband could be fed poison in the prison cell, hence, he should be given home food facility like past prisoners.

“Supply of pure food should be ensured by a responsible medical officer. Adulterated food may be harmful to my husband’s life,” she wrote in her plea.

The petition read that the former PM was not even being given the facilities he was entitled to as per the jail manual. The court order regarding the provision of facilities in the jail should be implemented, she pleaded.

“Inhuman treatment of my husband in prison is violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution. The chairman PTI should be given walk and exercise facility in the jail,” she requested in the petition.

