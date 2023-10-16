Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana, £190 million scam case

An Accountability Court of Islamabad granted bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and £190 million scam case till October 31.

Accountability Court judge Raja Jawad accepted Bushra Bibi’s bail application till October 31 against bail bond worth 0.5 million.

Bushra Bibi along with her lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa appeared in the court of Duty Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.

Previously, a local court in Islamabad approved bail of Bushra Bibi in the 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust case till September 26 against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

The court also barred authorities from arresting former first lady till next hearing.

Besides, a district and session court in Islamabad had extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case until September 12.