Car citizen kills bundits in Karachi

Karachi: Two bundits were killed, while one was arrested in an injured condition by a citizen in a car near Jail Chowrangi flyover.

The police said that the robbers were looting citizens near Jail Chowrangi flyover as the citizen in the car opened a fire on bundits.

The police further confirmed that one robber was killed on the spot by the firing of a citizen, while two robbers were injured who were claiming to be passers-by, but upon investigation, it was found that they were not passers-by but companions of the dead bandits who were looting.

Moreover, the second bandit also died later due to his injuries, while the third bandit is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police further said that the driver of the car shot at the robbers and fled from the spot.

On the other hand, a similar incident took place near Karachi’s Buffer Zone, Sector 15-B, where a citizen opened fire on robbers.

According to the police, two robbers on motorcycles were trying to rob a citizen when the citizen opened fire on them, injuring three robbers.

The police said that the three robbers, Amir Hussain, Abdul Rahman, and Ismail, have been arrested and shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, the police’s encounter with the street criminal at Korangi Industrial Area The bilateral firing incident took place near Allahwala Town.

However, the bundit who robbed the citizen was arrested with serious injuries by the authorities.

Undoubtedly, the seriously injured decoit accomplice was also arrested while the accomplice was being shifted to the police station for legal action.

