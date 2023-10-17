LAHORE: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shafqat Mehmood for conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

The meeting took place at the request of Solangi at the Shafqat ‘s residence.

The discussions centered on several critical matters, including ensuring transparent and equitable elections in the country, offering equal opportunities for political parties to engage in the electoral process, and engaging in dialogues of mutual interest, particularly concerning national reconciliation.

The caretaker government’s commitment to conducting impartial and transparent elections and its specific responsibilities in this regard were also of great interest during the meeting. The participants deliberated on the potential, significance, and necessity of fostering unity and mutual understanding on a national scale.

Shafqat Mehmood emphasized that the effectiveness of elections relies on their being conducted freely, fairly, impartially, and with transparency.

He stressed that creating an equitable environment and equal opportunities for all political parties to participate in elections are fundamental prerequisites for ensuring elections that are free, fair, impartial, and transparent.

Shafqat Mehmood pointed out that PTI has not been provided equal opportunities for political activities and has faced restrictions, particularly in conducting election campaigns within the framework of the constitution and the law.

In contrast, he noted that other parties enjoy the freedom to hold rallies and processions across the country.

Mehmood further emphasized that elections held in an uneven environment would lose credibility and public acceptance.

He stressed that ensuring a fair trial and full access to justice is crucial for achieving the goal of free and equitable elections.

He also underlined the significance of promoting national reconciliation, emphasizing that it depends on upholding the constitution’s supremacy and the continuity of democracy.

He stated that such reconciliation cannot be achieved without the participation of PTI, and the party is willing to cooperate in conducting elections in accordance with constitutional principles.