Caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar, Balochistan CM discuss law and order situation

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and interim Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday discussed the situation of law and order in the province.

The prime minister, who arrived in the provincial capital this morning, will chair the 14th meeting of the apex committee on the implementation of the National Action Plan.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the agenda of the meeting. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti was present in the meeting.

