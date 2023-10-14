Caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar wishes good luck to Green Shirts

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday wished good luck to Pakistan Cricket Team in their ICC World Cup match against host India, being played today at Ahmedabad.

“Best of luck to our cricket team for today’s match against India! May you play with determination, skill, and the unwavering fighting spirit that you’re known for,” the prime minister posted on X.

He further said that the entire nation was behind the national team and would be cheering for them. “Let’s bring it home,” he added.

In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Pakistan will face India at Ahmedabad today.

The match will start at 1:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at Chenni in India on Friday.

Batting first, Bangladesh made 245 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted fifty overs.

In reply, New Zealand achieved the target in 42.5 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.