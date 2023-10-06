Caretaker PM to attend Apex Committee meeting in Karachi

PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar is on a one-day visit to Karachi.

The top military brass will also participate in the meeting.

Apex Committee meetings will be held at Sindh CM House.

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar will attend the meeting of the Apex Committee in Karachi on Friday.

The top military leadership will also participate in the meeting. According to details, the caretaker PM, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, will arrive in Karachi on Wednesday for a one-day visit.

However, the Sindh Apex Committee meeting will be held on October 6, 2023, at the Chief Minister’s house.

In the meeting, the current security situation in Sindh will be considered, and the National Action Plan (NAP), including the Kacha operation, will be discussed.

Sindh Inspector General (IG) of Police Riffat Mukhtar will give a briefing on Kacha operations, street crime, and other issues in the meeting.

Moreover, a report will be presented in the meeting on the illegal Afghan citizens, and a decision will be taken to expel illegal Afghan citizens from Karachi.

Also, IG Sindh will present a report on the involvement of Afghan citizens in the crimes, and the progress of the transformation plan should be reviewed.

Earlier, in an interview with the US-based weekly magazine Newsweek, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said bringing economic stability in the country was the foremost priority of the government.

He said a comprehensive economic revival plan was in force in this regard.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker government was deeply concerned about the situation of stability, although at the moment, it was much under control. He said the government was trying to improve the situation.