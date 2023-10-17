Caretaker PM vows to elevate transformative nature of CPEC to even greater heights

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to elevate the transformative nature of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to make it a true game changer.

During an interactive session with a delegation of Chinese think tanks and scholars in Beijing today, he said the next phase of the CPEC should seek a deeper integration of our economies with a focus on diversification and innovation. He said Pakistan aspires to learn from the Chinese model to build its industrial parks and Special Economic Zones.

Referring to the signing of CPEC framework agreement on industrial cooperation last year, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said we must now fully utilize this framework as an instrument for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Prime Minister invited the Chinese companies to invest in solar parks in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is already working to ramp up the share of renewables in its energy mix to as much as sixty five percent by 2030.

The Prime Minister also stressed for further strengthening connectivity and linkages between China’s Xinjiang and Pakistan. He said this region’s greater integration into CPEC will strengthen the economic ties between Pakistan and China, ensuring efficient movement of goods, technologies and investments.

The Prime Minister termed skill development and vocational training programs as critical to ensuring the success of the CPEC.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said as CPEC continues to unfold, we are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities that will shape our destiny and contribute to the regional prosperity. He said through CPEC and its extension to Afghanistan and other regional countries, we are seeking to create new drivers of growth that will accrue benefits for the wider region and beyond.

The Prime Minister said we are open to welcoming new partners who wish to join us in drawing benefits from the CPEC.

The Prime Minister said both China and Pakistan are determined to make Gwadar a hub for regional connectivity that will facilitate cross regional trade including between the Central Asia and the Middle East. This, he said, will foster new opportunities and generate hope for better future for millions of people across these regions.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the CPEC is not just an economic corridor. It is a symbol of China-Pakistan strategic partnership. He said it is also an expression of Pakistan’s determination to achieve progress and a pathway to a bright future.

The Prime Minister said China and Pakistan have a time tested relationship based on mutual trust and shared interests. He said despite vagaries of international politics, our friendship has remained steadfast, resilient and forward looking. There is no bilateral relationship more important and consequential for Pakistan than its friendship with China.

He said this special relationship enjoys across the board national consensus in Pakistan. He categorically stated that Pakistan will not allow anything to undermine its unique affinity and affection for China.

In their remarks, Chinese academics and scholars underscored the importance and significance of CPEC as a great partnership between Pakistan and China under BRI. They also reaffirmed the continued interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and to contribute to the further growth of CPEC, enhanced regional connectivity and sustainable development.

At the roundtable, the participants agreed that through collective efforts of the two nations, CPEC can become a pivot for regional trade and connectivity and a bridge for people-to-people contacts.