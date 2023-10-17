Caretaker prime minister to spend busy day in Beijing today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, who is in China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, will spend a busy day in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will meet a delegation of Chinese think tanks and scholars.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kenyan President William Ruto and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister will also attend the dinner being hosted in honor of the world leaders participating in the Belt and Road Forum on the special invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On October 16, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had arrived in Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.

At the airport, he was warmly received by Chinese Minister of Science & Technology Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin-ul-Haq, the PM Office Media Wing had said in a press release.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

He would attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum titled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ to be held on October 18.