CEC terms free, fair transparent polls vital for strong democracy

QUETTA: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has termed holding free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections as paramount to establishing the best democracy in the country.

Chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat, here in Quetta on Wednesday, he directed to ensure the appointment of an impartial staff that has no any political affiliation in the pooling booth.

He further ordered the transfer of the officers on the basis of merit, with no political pressure in this regard.

On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner apprised him over 5.2 million voters are registered in the province for sixteen seats of National Assembly and fifty one general seats of the provincial assembly.