Chairman Senate to address Int’l Symposium in Beijing on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will address the international symposium on strengthening diplomatic ties among neighboring nations being held in China on Tuesday.

He will attend the event as a distinguished chief guest to commemorate the 10th anniversary of China’s Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit, and Inclusiveness in Neighborhood Diplomacy proposed by President Xi Jinping.

The Senate Chairman’s presence at the symposium will strengthen bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Besides holding a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, the Chairman Senate will engage in meetings with the heads of various Chinese state-owned companies, including those in the mining sector.

This symposium promises to be a momentous occasion for advancing diplomatic relations, and Chairman Senate’s involvement is a testament to the commitment of Pakistan to further strengthen its ties with China.

