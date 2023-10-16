Cipher case: IHC disposes of Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his trial in the cipher case inside the jail premises.

IHC judge justice Aamer Farooq delivered the verdict, which was reserved on September 12.

The court disposed of the Imran Khan’s petition with directions stating that the jail trail is in favor of PTI chairman, as he himself had expressed threats to his life.

The judgment further stated that the court did not find any malice in the matter of jail trial.

PTI chairman can approach the trial court if he has reservations about the jail trial, the verdict said.

Advertisement

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who remains behind bars for more than two months, challenged the Law Ministry’s notification to hold his trial in jail in case.