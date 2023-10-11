Cipher case: Imran Khan challenges his indictment in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the decision of his indictment in the cipher case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his plea, filed with the Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat, Imran Khan has requested the nullification of the special court’s decision to indict him in the cipher case.

He argued that they were not provided with copies of the charge sheet, although the trial court claimed that the accused had received them.

The IHC has been urged to overturn the decision to indict them in the cipher case.

On October 9, a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, decided to charge the former Prime Minister, PTI Chief Imran Khan, and former Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the cipher case on October 17.

Advertisement

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted the charge sheet for the cipher case against the PTI Chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi the previous month.

This case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, stemmed from a complaint by the Home Secretary and was filed on August 15.