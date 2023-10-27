The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s applications against his indictment in the cipher case.

The court also turned down Imran’s plea for the dismissal of the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq delivered the verdict, which was reserved on October 16 after hearing the arguments of the parties.

Imran khan on Wednesday challenged his indictment in the cipher case.

PTI cheif filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, through his lawyers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf.

The petition argued that the trial court has hurriedly imposed the charges and is aiming to expedite the trial.

It emphasized that there have been no directions from the High Court to hear the trial on a daily basis or to expedite its proceedings.

PTI chairman highlighted that rushing through the trial process can impact fundamental constitutional rights.

On October 23, Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been indicted in the cipher case.

However, both Imran Khan and Qureshi denied committing the crime.

The special court of the Official Secrets Act conducted the case hearing at the Adiala jail and has issued a notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.

The charge charged over Imran Khan states that PTI chairman compromised the cipher security system and the secret communication system of Pakistan.

Adds that the Pakistan’s communications system for abroad had also been compromised and Imran Khan has been convicted of an offense under sections five and nine of the Official Secrets Act.

Besides, the charge against Shah Mahmood Qureshi states that PTI VC Qureshi assisted Imran Khan in the crime and Qureshi is held responsible for the crime in the similar way like PTI chairman.