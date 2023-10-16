Cipher case: Qureshi moves IHC against jail trial

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in cipher case.

Qureshi filed the petition through Barrister Taimur Malik and Faiza Asad, urging the court to nullify the court’s October 9 order of jail trial.

The former foreign minister also requested the court to restrain his indictment in cipher case, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

The petition also states that the jail trial against Qureshi has been initiated without any notification.

Added that the court should stop the jail trial and direct an open trial.

On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It was revealed that an FIR was registered against Qureshi in the case on August 15 regarding the missing classified document.

The case was registered against Qureshi under Section 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 which was promulgated into law earlier today after being signed by the president.