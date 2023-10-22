Civilians’ trials begin in military courts in view of May 9 tragedy

The federal government informed SC in this regard.

The government informed SC in a miscellaneous petition.

102 people are under detention in light of the May 9 incident.

Islamabad: The trial of civilians related to the May 9 tragedy has started in the military courts, and the federal government has informed the Supreme Court (SC) in this regard.

According to details, the federal government has informed the court in a miscellaneous petition about the trial of civilians in military courts.

According to the miscellaneous petition of the federal government, 102 people were arrested in light of the incidents of May 9 and 10. For the right of justice of the arrested persons, the trial has been started in the military courts.

However, the trial is being conducted keeping in mind the interests of the detained persons.

It has been stated in the petition that those who are not found guilty in the trial in the military courts will be acquitted.

The trial in the military courts will be subject to the decision of the ongoing case in the Supreme Court (SC). In cases where the persons involved are sentenced to imprisonment according to crime, they will be released.

In the miscellaneous petition, it was said that after the military trial, the convicts will be able to approach the relevant forum against the punishment as per the law.

According to the application, in light of the order of the Supreme Court of August 3, the court is being informed about the beginning of the trials.

It should be noted that the persons taken into military custody were arrested under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923.

The arrested persons were involved in the attacks on General Head Quarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, Corps Commander Lahore Pakistan Air Force Faisal (PAF) base Mianwali, and ISI civil lines Faisalabad.

Also, the arrested persons are in custody for their involvement in the attacks on Hamza Camp, Bannu Camp, and Gujranwanla Camp.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday started the process of declaring eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders in the Shadman police station arson case.

The police station was reportedly attacked during violent protests on May 9 initiated after the arrest of the PTI chairman in which military installations and other public buildings were attacked.