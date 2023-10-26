COAS Gen Munir lauds role of armed forces in fighting terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir says intelligentsia and civil society have greater responsibility to ensure people, especially youth stay aware and steadfast against hostile propaganda onslaught being launched through soft offensive against state institutions of Pakistan.

He was addressing participants of National Security Workshop – 25 in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Forum was also apprised regarding host of measures being taken to curb activities of illegal spectrum to include smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of Terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces. He said Success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

On the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, the Army Chief expressed safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.

He also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps especially Special Investment Facilitation Council.

General Syed Asim Munir said army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan.

He said we are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability.