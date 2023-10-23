‘Congratulations to nation, Mandela is back’: Imran Khan on Nawaz’s return

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the long awaited return of Nawaz Sharif said “Congratulations to the nation, Mandela is back.”

Imran Khan delivered this dialogue to the Special Court’s judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who indicted PTI chairman in the cipher case today.

The special court of the Official Secrets Act indicted both Imran Khan and party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

However, both Imran Khan and Qureshi denied the crime.

The court further issued a notice to summon the government lawyers for October 27.