Court acquits Ishaq Dar, co-accused in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and his co-accused in the case pertaining to assets beyond means, Bol News reported.

Announcing its reserved verdict, the court ruled that the National Accountability Court (NAB) did not find evidence. The verdict was announced by Accountability Court Judge Muhammed Bashir.

The court also acquitted those who were accused in the case along Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case including former National Bank of Pakistan president Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem.

On September 26, the Accountability Court had reopened a case pertaining to assets beyond means against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Accountability Court of Islamabad had summoned Ishaq Dar on October 10. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had issued notices to Ishaq Dar.

After the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendment, the proceedings on the case had started in the accountability court.

On July 31, the then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had expressed the confidence that economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China will touch new heights in the time to come.

