Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CTD identifies terrorists involved in Mianwali attack

CTD identifies terrorists involved in Mianwali attack

Articles
Advertisement
CTD identifies terrorists involved in Mianwali attack

CTD identifies terrorists involved in Mianwali attack

Advertisement
  • Identification is possible with the help of intelligence agencies.
  • Both terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP.
  • A terrorist was wanted in Punjab for serious crimes.
Advertisement

The two TTP terrorists killed in the police encounter in Mianwali have been identified by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) on Sunday, Bol News reported.

The CTD official has claimed that the two terrorists were identified as Zubair Nawaz and Muhammad Khan, who belonged to the outlawed Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Further, Zubair Nawaz was belonnged to outlaw the Tipu group of TTP, who is the brother of TTP Ameer Arshad Nawaz of lucky Marwat. He was wanted for communal murder, extortion, and serious crimes.

Added to that, it becomes possible to identify both terrorists with the help of intelligence agencies and advanced software.

It is noted that last night, 10 to 12 terrorists attacked the patrolling check post at Kundal in Mianwali from both sides, which was failed by the brave young police.

According to IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the police strongly fought back against the terrorists, in which two terrorists were killed and one young policeman was martyred while fighting bravely.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, lauded the police for foiling the terrorist attack and paid homage to the one who murtyred for the mother soul.

Also Read

CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali
CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

CTD killed TTP commander. Two terrorists run away in cover of firing....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story