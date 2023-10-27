Customs officials torture oil tanker driver to death in Karachi

Customs officials torture oil tanker driver to death in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Customs officials torture oil tanker driver to death in Karachi

A symbolic picture of a dead body. Photo: File

Advertisement

KARACHI: A surveillance camera footage on Friday surfaced which shows officials of Customs Department torturing an oil tanker driver to death in New Nazimabad area of Karachi, Bol News reported.

A driver of a private company Bashir was driving the oil tanker. The closed-circuit TV (CCTV) shows a Customs vehicle following the tanker before pulling it off. After a while, the Customs vehicle is seen speeding away.

Another footage shows Customs officials taking the driver to a nearby hospital. They left the body in the hospital and fled away.

Owner of the private company said his driver was murdered by Customs officials. He said they were trying to snatch the tanker full of oil from his driver. Upon refusing to give them tanker key, the officials subjected Bashir to torture which claimed his life. He said he would lodge a case against the suspects.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story