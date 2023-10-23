Cyclone Tej turns into severe sea storm in Arabian Sea

The CWC says that the storm has moved to the north-west.

It is 300 km away from Salalah, Oman.

There is no danger to the coastal areas of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Cyclone Tej in the southwest of the Arabian Sea has turned into a severe sea storm, Bol News reported.

According to the Cyclone Warning Center (CWC), the storm has moved to the north-west during the last 12 hours.

The cyclone is 300 km from the south-west of Salalah, Oman, and 220 km from the south-east of Al-Ghaiza, Yemen.

In this regard, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that the extremely severe storm is 1520 km away from Gwadar.

The PMD says that the winds at the surface of the storm are blowing at a speed of 150 to 160 km per hour.

The storm’s flanks are touching speeds of 180 km per hour, with waves as high as 35 feet on the sides of the storm system.

Advertisement

Further, the direction of the storm is towards the coast of Oman and Yemen; there is no danger to the coastal areas of Pakistan.

Also Read UAE Braces for Rain as Cyclone Tej Approaches Arabian Sea cyclone to indirectly affect UAE with moisture influx Expect cumulus...

Earlier, a tropical cyclone forming in the Arabian Sea is poised to exert an “indirect influence” on the United Arab Emirates, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This effect will be due to the influx of moisture from the sea, leading to the development of cumulus clouds and accompanying rainfall, primarily in the eastern and southern regions of the country.