Cypher Case: PTI chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be tried in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be tried for cypher case in Adiala Jail.

The cypher case will be heard by special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also be tried on Wednesday (tomorrow) in Adiala Jail.

The Ministry of Law issued a notification for the trial of Chairman PTI in Adiala Jail

A letter was also written by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain on security concerns to PTI Chairman.

The Official Secrets Act court issued notices for October 4 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case on Monday.

The development came as the court of Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain officially began hearing the case following the submission of the Federal Investigation Agency’s challan, naming the two PTI leaders as accused.

Earlier last week, the FIA claimed that former prime minister Imran had violated the Official Secrets Act, 1923 by unlawfully keeping a diplomatic cypher in his possession, and therefore deserves to be punished under the law.

In its charge-sheet, submitted to a special court two days ago, the agency also accused Qureshi of facilitating Imran while also mentioning his March 27, 2022 speech at a public rally in Islamabad.

Declaring both of them guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act, the FIA requested the special court judge to try the top PTI leaders and punish them.