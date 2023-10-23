Date of election would be announced very soon: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Monday said the date of election would be announced very soon, Bol News reported.

“When the elections will be held, there will be campaigns. One should blame us if a level playing is field created for a particular group to win,” PM Anwaar Kakar said.

The government has not done any additional work of ordering the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) for biometric of former PM Nawaz Sharif,” the prime minister said.

He said no political advantage was given to Nawaz Sharif. People cannot be given license to set fire, he said. After setting the fire, they say they should be given legal rights, he added.

Kakar said the government was repatriating the illegal immigrants. They should go back to their countries and come back by taking visas through legal procedure, he said.

Advertisement

He said whoever wanted to go to any party they could go. Whether you want to go to the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party or Jamiat Ulema e Islam, he said.