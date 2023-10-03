Deadly virus expected to hit Sindh; alert issued

Nipah virus was first diagnosed in 1998.

Karachi: The health department of Sindh has issued instructions in view of the attack of the thread of “Nipah” dangerous virus in the province that was spreading in neighboring India.

According to details, the health department of Sindh has issued a health advisory due to the fear of the spread of Nipah.

However, the Sindh health department directed the concerned staff to remain alert in view of the possible transmission of the virus.

In this regard, Director General Health Sindh has sent a letter to all hospitals in which MS, directors, and staff of the livestock department have been instructed to be alert.

The health department says that Nipah virus spreads rapidly from animals to humans; its symptoms include fever, body pain, coma, and others, but no case has been reported in Sindh yet.

The virus is transmitted from animals to humans, and this deadly virus was first diagnosed in 1998 in bats and later in pigs in the Malaysian archipelago.

The said virus first appeared in the ‘Nipah’ region of Malaysia, hence its name, and soon the said virus spread to animals in other areas there.

Later, the Nipah virus was found in other animals, including bats and pigs, in Australia, where some humans also contracted it.

In 2004, the Nipah virus was also diagnosed in Bangladesh, where it initially infected animals but was later found in humans as well.

This virus is believed to be a dangerous virus easily transmitted from animals to humans, while it can also be transmitted from one person to another.

Earlier, the Punjab Health Department issued a high alert for the Nipah virus which can spread in Pakistan particularly in Punjab province after outbreak in India.

The threat of another dangerous virus has started looming all over Punjab, including Lahore.

The Health Department of Punjab has issued a letter to all the CEOs of Punjab while issuing a high alert given the possible threat and spread of the virus called Nipah.