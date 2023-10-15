Domestic, foreign flights cancel across Pakistan

Lahore-bound flights diverted to Islamabad and Multan airports.

Two return flights of Fly Baghdad were canceled.

Skardu-bound flight PA 251 was also delayed.

18 domestic and foreign flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports were canceled due to various reasons.

Due to bad weather, the schedule of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore was badly affected.

However, various foreign flights from Lahore were landed at Islamabad and Multan Airports.

According to airport sources, two return flights IF 331 and IF 332 of fly Baghdad from Karachi to Baghdad have been cancelled.

While, on the other hand, up and down flights PK 502 and PK 504 of Karachi to Gwadar have been canceled.

Added to that, Islamabad-Gilgit flights PK 601, PK 602, PK 605, and PK 606 were also cancelled. Due to bad weather, Air Sial flight PF 734 from Islamabad to Muscat could not depart.

Similarly, Muscat to Islamabad flight PF 735, Air Sial Lahore to Dammam flight PF 742 and PF 743, Karachi Lahore flights PF 143, PF 144, Karachi Islamabad flight PF 125, PF 126, PF 121, and PF 122 were canceled. Serene Air flight ER 811 to Jeddah takes 2 hours, Saudi Air Lahore Jeddah flight SV 739 takes 3:15 hours, PK 302 departs from Karachi to Lahore and half two hours, Airblue Islamabad to Skardu flight PA 251 was delayed by 4 hours, Serene Air’s Lahore Jeddah flight ER 801 was delayed by 3 hours while Karachi to Faisalabad flight is expected to be delayed by 10 hours.

According to airport sources, flight PK 340 will depart from Karachi to Faisalabad at 7 p.m. instead of the morning, while the departure of PIA Lahore-Abu Dhabi flight PK 263 was delayed by 3:20.

The departure of PIA flight PK 281 from Sialkot to Muscat will be delayed by three hours, this flight will now depart at 4:30 PM. The flight departure from Sialkot to Kuwait City has been delayed by three hours.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been taken down in Karachi in an emergency due to a technical fault in the national air flight from Peshawar to Doha on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The PIA flight PK 285 had a technical fault in the airspace of Pakistan, and the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.

