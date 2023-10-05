Advertisement
Drugs seized at Pak-Afghan Torkham border

Drugs seized at Pak-Afghan Torkham border

  • Customs enforcement crackdown at the Pak-Afghan border
  • Massive amount of drugs recovered from the suspects.
  • The accused belong to Afghanistan and Khyber districts.
Landi Kotal: Customs enforcement at the Torkham border foiled drug smuggling; drugs were seized by the authorities, Bol News reported.

Landi Kotal collector Khawaja Naeem has taken action and recovered 1000 grams of ice and 500 grams of hashish from the suspects during the search of Areol staff.

Added to that, action against the smuggling of drugs and foreign currency is going on at the Torkham border.

According to Chief Collector Saeed Akram, Landi Kotal, three suspects were arrested in the recovery of drugs.

Furthermore, the Collector of Enforcement, Khawaja Naeem, said that two of the accused belong to Afghanistan, while one is a resident of Khyber district.

Also Read

Pakistan Navy ship seized hug quantity of drugs at Sea
Pakistan Navy ship seized hug quantity of drugs at Sea

Navy Ship intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at sea. Navy troops...


Pakistan Navy Ship deployed on regional maritime security patrol seized huge quantity of drugs in a counter narcotics operation at North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy Ship while undertaking maritime security operations intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at sea.

Upon search of the boat, Pakistan Navy troops seized 280 Kg narcotics (Crystal and Ice) worth approximately US $15 million in international market.

