KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in adjacent areas of the metropolis, at 11:20pm on Monday night.

The areas where tremors were felt include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Cattle Colony, different areas of Malir District, Quaidabad, Shah Latif Town, Sherpao Colony, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony, Steel Town and their adjoining areas.

Fear spread among the local residents, and the people of the areas came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

A mild earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted different areas of Karachi on Monday night.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 kilometres and the epicentre was near the Quaidabad area of Karachi.