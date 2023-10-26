ECP allots ‘eagle’ symbol to Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday delivered the reserved decision of allotting the ‘Eagle’ symbol to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) had formally applied to the Election Commission, seeking the allocation of the eagle symbol.

ECP reviewed the request and accepted it, awarding the election symbol of the eagle to the IPP.

Notably, the eagle symbol was previously held by the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), which was associated with the late General Pervez Musharraf.

However, on October 13, the Election Commission withdrew the eagle symbol from APML and removed the party from the list of political parties.

This decision effectively disqualified the APML from participating in future elections as a political party due to its failure to hold intra-party elections.