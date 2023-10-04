ECP bans entry of conjunctivitis employees into office

Number of viral conjunctivitis multiplying in Karachi
The citizens of karachi kept by conjunctivitis thses days. Children are especially...
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned the entry of the affected employees of conjunctivitis into the Election Commission.
However, the Election Commission issued a circular banning the admission of conjunctivitis patients.
Added to the ECP, it stopped employees affected by conjunctivitis from coming to the office after full recovery.
Additionally, an officer or employee affected by conjunctivitis shall be bound to furnish a recovery certificate after recovery.
Consequently, the affected person will not be able to appear before the Election Commission without a recovery certificate.
Earlier, the rapid increase in viral conjunctivitis (pink eye) in the metropolis has made the masses worried. A large number of citizens are suffering from eye infections. Children are especially affected by eye infections.
The most common symptoms of the virus include red, itchy, and inflamed eyes. In addition, symptoms include watery eyes and discharge. The virus spreads with the change of weather. However, it spreads virally during the transition from hot to cold weather.
