ECP decides issuing Imran Khan’s production order in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to issue production orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in ECP and chief election commissioner (CEC) contempt cases.

The hearing on the contempt cases against Imran Khan was conducted by a four-member commission led by Member Sindh, Nisar Durrani.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, represented Imran in the hearing.

Shoaib Shaheen stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently in jail, and a production order must be issued to ensure his presence in the hearing.

Member Balochistan, Shah Mohammad Jatoi remarked that Imran Khan will be indicted in the next hearing

Shoain Shaheen told the commission that Imran Khan is not being produced in any court due to security concerns.

To which Nisar Durani stated that on one hand you are highlighting security concerns, but also demanding production orders of Imran Khan.

ECP while deciding to issue production orders of Imran Khan in contempt cases, adjourned the hearing till October 24.