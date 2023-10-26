ECP orders removing IG, DC Islamabad

The Election Commission has issued a directive to the Secretary of the Establishment Division, instructing the removal of both the Islamabad’s Inspector General (IG) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The action took place following the letter penned by the Secretary Election Commission to the Secretary Establishment Division, demanding the removal of Islamabad IG and DC.

The specific directions involve the removal of DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, and IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan from their respective posts.

Furthermore, ECP has mandated that the Establishment Division promptly inform them in writing once the removal and replacement of the IG and DC Islamabad have been completed.

This move is indicative of the Election Commission’s intent to ensure that the administration in Islamabad is aligned with its requirements, especially in the lead-up to upcoming electoral activities or other vital functions.