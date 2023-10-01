Elders jump into children’s fights; attack on hotel

The incident happened in Rahim Yar Khan.

The CCTV of the incident came to light.

Further investigations are underway.

Allegedly, due to the fight of children in Rahim Yar Khan, dozens of people stormed the hotel and tortured the owner and manager. The CCTV of the incident also came to light, Bol News reported.

The elders jumped into the children’s fight in the Rahim Yar Khan police station area of Zahir Peer, which created a mess in the area.

However, unfortunately, the victims say that neither a case is being registered against attackers nor any action is being taken by the police.

On the other hand, the police say that the incident took place on Friday, and further investigations are being conducted.

Moreover, the victims urge the authorities to look into the matter fairly and wait for justice from judicial institutions.

